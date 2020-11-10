Advertisement

Brian Kelly lauds Notre Dame football programs improvement since 2012

Kelly believes the Fighting Irish took their physicality to the next level against the Tigers on Saturday night
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is now 7-0 on the season after taking down Clemson 47-40 in double overtime in a win that will be talked about by Irish fans for generations.

Now the only other times the Irish have been undefeated this late in the season in the Brian Kelly era was after undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2018.

After the 2013 National Championship, Kelly said Notre Dame needed to duplicate the physicality Alabama showed in his program so they could become one of the nation’s best teams.

Kelly believes the Fighting Irish took their physicality to the next level against the Tigers on Saturday night.

“I feel like our physicality was a separator in terms of the ability to control the line of scrimmage," Kelly said. "We rushed for over 200 yards; we kept them to under 50 yards. So controlling the line of scrimmage was what my vision was in terms of what a championship team looked like. And then those other pieces come together in different forms. That physicality was certainly at the heart of it.”

Still a long way to go left in the regular season before you can start to compare the 2012 and 2018 teams to this year’s squad.

Next up for Notre Dame is Boston College. That will be a 3:30 PM kick Saturday on ABC.

