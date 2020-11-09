Williams, Banks, Owusu-Koramoah all earn weekly ACC honors after Clemson win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -University of Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, offensive lineman Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have been named ACC Players of the Week at their respective positions for their performances in the double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson.

The first ACC weekly honor for Banks and Owusu-Koramoah, it is Williams' third weekly honor from the conference. In all, the Irish have won nine ACC weekly awards.

KYREN WILLIAMS

Williams posted 23 rushes for 140 yards (65-yard long) and three touchdowns, including both scores in overtime, vs. Clemson. It marked his first-career three-touchdown game, and his fourth-career game with multiple rushing touchdowns (all occurring this season). He is the second Irish player to rush for three touchdowns in a single game this season (Ian Book vs. South Florida). His140 yards came against the third-ranked rushing defense in the ACC, as Clemson entered Saturday allowing just 99.9 rushing yards per game. Prior to Saturday, Clemson’s defense had allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season. Williams single-handedly doubled that figure.

Williams broke through for a 65-yard rush on the first official play of the game’s opening drive, tying his career-long rush (Florida State) and marking the longest scoring rush of his career. Only one player in the ACC this weekend had a longer scoring rush. Williams surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark with a five-yard run on Notre Dame’s final drive of the first half, and he contributed six of Notre Dame’s 22 first downs on the day.

AARON BANKS

Banks and the Irish offensive line paved the way for 518 yards of total offense (208 rushing with three touchdowns, 310 passing with one touchdown). The Irish have now won the time of possession battle in six of seven games this season, posting 30:22 minutes Saturday, and lead the ACC in time of possession, averaging 34:01 per game.

The Irish posted 208 rushing yards against Clemson, which, entering Saturday, had allowed just 99.9 rushing yards per game. Notre Dame’s three rushing touchdowns doubled Clemson’s season total of rushing touchdowns allowed (was three entering the weekend, now totals six). The line made it possible for Ian Book to pass for 310 yards against the ACC’s then-second-ranked passing defense, as Clemson entered Saturday allowing 174.9 passing yards per game. Notre Dame continues to lead the ACC in third-down conversions, executing successfully at a 54.4 percent rate.

Three of Notre Dame’s five starting offensive lineman have been named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH

Owusu-Koramoah posted nine tackles (seven solo), 0.5 sack and 2.0 TFL (-6 yards) vs. Clemson. He recovered a Clemson fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, marking the only fumble returned for a touchdown this week in the ACC.

It was the first touchdown of the senior’s career, and the third fumble recovery of his career (first this season, last came in 2019 vs. Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl). Owusu-Koramoah’s touchdown marks the first true defensive touchdown of the season, as both prior non-offensive touchdowns were on opponent punts.

Three plays later, Owusu-Koramoah forced a Clemson fumble, which was recovered by cornerback Nick McCloud. It led to an Irish field goal.

Owusu-Koramoah tied for the team lead in tackles with nine, and ranks 14th overall in the ACC in total TFL with 8.0 this season.

NOTRE DAME ACC WEEKLY HONORS:

9/14: Kyren Williams, Running Back of the Week (Duke)

9/21: Robert Hainsey, co-Offensive Lineman of the Week (South Florida)

10/19: Kyren Williams, Rookie of the Week (Louisville)

10/26: Ian Book, Quarterback of the Week; Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Lineman of the Week (Pittsburgh)

11/2: Daelin Hayes, Defensive Lineman of the Week (Georgia Tech)

11/9: Kyren Williams, Running Back of the Week; Aaron Banks, Offensive Lineman of the Week; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker of the Week (Clemson)