Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 Sunday.

The Titans avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis.

They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

Nick Foles threw a pair of late TD passes for Chicago.

11/8/2020 5:54:31 PM (GMT -5:00)

