Remembering Art Decio, ‘patron saint’ of Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart lost its so-called “patron saint” on Friday.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Art Decio passed away at the age of 90.

Decio was born during the Great Depression and that is said to have shaped his lifelong desire to help others.

In a documentary produced by WNIT, Decio says he was an eight year old paperboy when he decided to give one third of his earnings to his church, one third to the Salvation Army, and to keep one third for himself.

Decio would later take over the Skyline Corporation and turn it into one of the country’s largest RV and manufactured home builders.

In 1965 Decio was featured in Time Magazine in an article that profiled millionaires under the age of 40.

Decio’s philanthropy ran the gamut. He was a co-founder of WNIT public television, a major donor to the Lerner Theater renovation, while a pavilion at Elkhart General Hospital bears the Decio name and marks his 60 years of financial support.

“One of his daughters was in the first coeducational class at Notre Dame so that was part of how he got involved in the school,” Notre Dame President Emeritus Rev. Edward “Monk” Malloy, C.S.C. told 16 News Now.

Decio did not attend Notre Dame but he spent three decades on the board of trustees, and leaves a Decio Faculty Hall and a Decio Theater on campus.

“For the broader community around here, this region, we’ve really benefited from some extraordinary individuals who stepped up and have gotten involved in every good cause, but also got their friends involved,” said Rev. Malloy. “And it’s hard to overplay what that means for the health and well being of this region. And so Art was one of those who manifested all the way through up through 90 years old.”

The life of Art Decio will be will be celebrated during a private Mass while burial will take place at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the Notre Dame campus.

Decio was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Pat.

