Advertisement

Ravens set NFL record for 20-point games with win in Indy

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lamar Jackson cranked up the tempo in the second half and the Baltimore Ravens took advantage by scoring two touchdowns in a 24-10 victory and broke the NFL record for consecutive games with 20 or more points.

The Ravens have done it in 31 straight to break a tie with Denver.

Baltimore also has won a league-high 10 consecutive road games including the franchise’s first in Indianapolis.

The Colts had won their previous two. Gus Edwards gave Baltimore the lead with a third-quarter touchdown run and Jackson gave Baltimore the record with a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth.

The Ravens also ended a streak of 20 consecutive losses when trailing at halftime.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/8/2020 6:13:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 6
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
Notre Dame chef wins Food Network baking competition

Latest News

Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title
Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17
Cook runs over Lions, Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win
AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2