Ravens set NFL record for 20-point games with win in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lamar Jackson cranked up the tempo in the second half and the Baltimore Ravens took advantage by scoring two touchdowns in a 24-10 victory and broke the NFL record for consecutive games with 20 or more points.

The Ravens have done it in 31 straight to break a tie with Denver.

Baltimore also has won a league-high 10 consecutive road games including the franchise’s first in Indianapolis.

The Colts had won their previous two. Gus Edwards gave Baltimore the lead with a third-quarter touchdown run and Jackson gave Baltimore the record with a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth.

The Ravens also ended a streak of 20 consecutive losses when trailing at halftime.

11/8/2020 6:13:30 PM (GMT -5:00)