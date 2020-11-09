Advertisement

Plymouth collecting supplies for hurricane relief this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gulf Coast has been hit with many devastating storms this season.

So, the city of Plymouth is looking to help those who live down there.

The city is collecting much needed supplies, which include non-perishable foods, personal hygiene items, and cleaning supplies, for those residents this upcoming Saturday at River Park Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Supplies will be delivered to the hardest hit areas.

The city says it’s a wonderful time to give back after it received help from all over the country when it experienced record-level flooding back in 2018.

