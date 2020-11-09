Advertisement

Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine proven 90% effective

FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Pfizer announced Monday that its experimental vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

This is the first time drug makers have showed successful data from a large-scale clinical trial.

Pfizer says they have found no serious safety concerns and will request emergency use of the vaccine in the U.S. later this month.

If the government approves, the vaccine will be given to a limited number of people at first.

Of the 44,000 people in the vaccine trial, 94 developed COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

MGN Image
Indiana reports 4,213 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths
According to owner Linda Rodgers, this year’s event brought in a record number 250 turkeys.
14th Annual Juday Creek Golf Turkey Tourney brings in record number turkeys
The Elkhart Legacy Auction kicked off online Monday to raise money for the Elkhart High School...
Elkhart Legacy Auction underway to raise money for Elkhart High School Athletics
Feeling positively summer-like. The record-high for November 9th is 75° set in 1999. Dry...
Intensely warm for November in Michiana as we begin a new workweek