Pfizer announces COVID-19 vaccine proven 90% effective

Ind. (WNDU) - Pfizer announced Monday that its experimental vaccine is more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

This is the first time drug makers have showed successful data from a large-scale clinical trial.

Pfizer says they have found no serious safety concerns and will request emergency use of the vaccine in the U.S. later this month.

If the government approves, the vaccine will be given to a limited number of people at first.

Of the 44,000 people in the vaccine trial, 94 developed COVID-19.

