One More Warm Day...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ONE MORE DAY... And then we will get back to reality. So, let’s enjoy the amazing warmth for another day. It will be a windier and cloudier day then we’ve had, but it will still reach into the lower, and maybe middle, 70s in the afternoon. A strong cold front will blast through here late Tuesday evening with a good chance to get some showers and a thundershower. Much colder air comes in for Veteran’s Day on Wednesday, but the sun will come back as well. Now, don’t worry, this is not going to be really cold air for this time of the year...it will be back closer to “normal” for a while...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low: 61, Wind: S 9-18

Tuesday: Record warmth again with clouds and a bit of sunshine. It will be windy as well. High: 72, Wind: S 15-25

Tuesday night: Good chance for a late evening thundershower, then turning much colder. Low: 42

Wednesday: Clouds giving way to sunshine...but remaining quite chilly. High: 48

