Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Following the Fighting Irish victory over top-ranked Clemson, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. expressed his disappointment to students about weekend gatherings that violated university-mandated health protocols.

In a letter to students on Sunday, Jenkins said campus officials consulted with Dr. Mark Fox, M.D., St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer, and determined new steps must be taken to reduce coronavirus spread as students prepare to head home for winter break in the next few weeks.

“The University will place a registration hold on the record of any student who fails to appear for testing when asked to do so. A registration hold would mean that you are unable to matriculate or register for classes next semester or receive a transcript,” wrote Jenkins.

He says students may not leave the South Bend area until they receive the results of their exit test and could have a registration hold if campus officials learn students have left the area.

“There will be zero tolerance for any gatherings that do not comport with our health and safety guidelines, on or off campus. Those found responsible for hosting such gatherings will face severe sanctions,” Jenkins added.

He said students will receive additional information on Monday regarding semester registration and testing.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.