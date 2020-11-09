Notre Dame soaking in historic Clemson win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Has it sunk in yet? Notre Dame was able to overcome it’s 27-year drought as they beat the Clemson Tigers 47-40 in a thrilling double overtime game Saturday night.

It was the first overtime game for Notre Dame since 2016 against Texas.

The win is the biggest victory of the Brian Kelly era.

“I felt like the environment, our students, were awesome,” Kelly said. “They made it feel like a true game, even though there was only less than 15,000 in the stadium. They did their best to give us that feeling. When they stormed the field you got to sense of a special moment at Notre Dame.”

Notre Dame has now 13 straight games for the longest active streak in FBS.

It’s the biggest win in a generation and it’s a victory they won’t be forgetting any time soon.

“So fun,” quarterback Ian Book said. “A night I’ll never forget. No matter how old I am, I know I’ll remember this game forever. So just a special moment. And the fans involved in it. Just watching the defense do what they did and just sitting on the sidelines knowing that they were going to stop them that was just unbelievable.”

Notre Dame jumped two spots to being the Number 2 team in the country. It’s their highest ranking since the 2012 season.

The newly minted Number 2 Fighting Irish hit the road to take on former Golden Domer Phil Jurkovec next Saturday.

We learned today that that game will kick off at 3:30 on ABC.

