Notre Dame fans celebrating historic win against Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After Notre Dame’s historic football win against Clemson Saturday night, some Fighting Irish fans are still celebrating the victory.

16 News Now spoke with some of those fans Sunday to see what their reactions were to the big win.

Fans are still basking in Notre Dame’s victory last night against the Clemson Tigers.

“Awesome! We won the game!" Notre Dame Alumnus Ken Elek said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt such a rush during a football game," Notre Dame Freshman Mary Laird said.

Although up against the top-ranked team in the country, Notre Dame fans say they were confident in their team’s ability to take the Tigers down.

“There were a lot of moments that I was pretty worried. There were a lot of moments that I was so excited. It was a lot of ups and downs, but I think through the whole thing, all of my friends when we were there, we were all very sure that Notre Dame was going to pull out a win on this one," Notre Dame Junior Jack Rotolo said.

“Everyone thought that Clemson was going to score again. So, at that moment, everyone was realizing, wow we might actually win this thing," Notre Dame Freshman Michael Mckeough said.

“I knew that we had the ability to do it, and we hung in there through the fourth quarter, through the overtimes and ended up with a win," Elek said.

Two overtimes and a couple of sacks later, Notre Dame claimed victory, and fans rushed the field.

“I was sitting with my three other quad mates. We were all looking at each other like, are we going to do this? We felt we had to. It was a historic moment, and we would’ve regretted forever if we hadn’t," Rotolo said.

Undoubtedly, this is a game that Notre Dame fans will remember for years to come.

“It was fantastic. I just love it when we win like that," Elek said.

“This is probably one of the best weekends my whole first semester," Laird said.

“It’s not just a highlight of being here. This is something we are going to be talking about for the next twenty or thirty years," Rotolo said.

