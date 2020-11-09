Advertisement

Muffet McGraw to join ACC Network as studio analyst

McGraw will make her debut on the ACC Network this Wednesday
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw continues to keep working in retirement. She has a new gig.

McGraw will join the ACC Network as a studio analyst throughout the 2020-21 season. She tells ESPN she is thrilled to be making the move from coach to analyst. She will be on the shows All ACC and Nothing But Net throughout the season.

McGraw will make her debut on the ACC Network this Wednesday as a part of the network’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff and Operational Basketball programming.

She continues to live in South Bend. McGraw still holds community food drives and teaches a class in the Mendoza College of Business at Notre Dame called Sports Leadership: How Leaders Make Teams Flourish.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19
It’s the biggest win in a generation and it’s a victory they won’t be forgetting any time soon.
Notre Dame soaking in historic Clemson win
AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2
Goodson rushes for 113 yards as Iowa wallops Michigan State