Muffet McGraw to join ACC Network as studio analyst

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw continues to keep working in retirement. She has a new gig.

McGraw will join the ACC Network as a studio analyst throughout the 2020-21 season. She tells ESPN she is thrilled to be making the move from coach to analyst. She will be on the shows All ACC and Nothing But Net throughout the season.

McGraw will make her debut on the ACC Network this Wednesday as a part of the network’s ACC Women’s Basketball Tipoff and Operational Basketball programming.

She continues to live in South Bend. McGraw still holds community food drives and teaches a class in the Mendoza College of Business at Notre Dame called Sports Leadership: How Leaders Make Teams Flourish.

