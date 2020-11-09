Advertisement

Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’

The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.
The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.(Source: Gray Media Group)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of “Obamacare” on Tuesday, arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability — whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest.

But what’s at stake has real-world consequences for just about every American, as well as the health care industry, a major source of jobs and tax revenues.

Whether the Affordable Care Act stays, goes, or is significantly changed, will affect the way life is lived in the United States.

From protections for people with pre-existing conditions, to insurance subsidies, to free birth control — Obamacare deals with it all.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

Eta is a huge rain-maker flooding the streets of South Florida.
Plymouth collecting supplies for hurricane relief this weekend
Art Decio
Remembering Art Decio, ‘patron saint’ of Elkhart
Samantha Elhassani
Elkhart woman sentenced to 6 years for supporting ISIS
In today’s Medical Moment, surgeons are testing a new way of fixing damaged discs.
Medical Moment: Fuse trial - Better backs faster?