Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich (AP) - Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, relegating the Basketball Hall of Fame coach to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead the Spartans' practices while Izzo is in isolation for 10 days. The school says Izzo is the only person in the program to test positive for COVID-19 since daily antigen testing two weeks ago. Izzo won the national championship in 2000 during one of eight Final Four appearances and has won the Big Ten regular season title nine times.