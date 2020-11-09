Advertisement

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo tests positive for COVID-19

The school says Izzo is the only person in the program to test positive for COVID-19 since daily antigen testing two weeks ago
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche) (WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich (AP) - Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19, relegating the Basketball Hall of Fame coach to leading No. 13 Michigan State virtually while he is in isolation for more than a week. Associate head coach Dwayne Stephens will lead the Spartans' practices while Izzo is in isolation for 10 days. The school says Izzo is the only person in the program to test positive for COVID-19 since daily antigen testing two weeks ago. Izzo won the national championship in 2000 during one of eight Final Four appearances and has won the Big Ten regular season title nine times.

