Michigan health officials report 9,010* new coronavirus cases, 62 new deaths

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 9,010* new coronavirus cases for Sunday and Monday. Officials also reported 62 new deaths.

*Note on cases (11/09/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 7th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,505 per day.

There have been 7,640 deaths and 216,804 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 65 more coronavirus deaths, 6,225 more cases reported.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths, 5,710 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 4,101 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 43* more coronavirus deaths, 3,106 more cases reported.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 6,709* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.)

St. Joseph County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,544 (-107) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 25 (+0) deaths and 1,279 (-33) confirmed and probable cases.

Berrien County has had 89 (+1) deaths and 3,809 (+192) confirmed and probable cases.

Potential breakthrough for COVID vaccine