Jackson does not expect fans at Notre Dame hockey games for the first month of the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame hockey team kicks off their season Friday night against Wisconsin.

Due to the pandemic, head coach Jeff Jackson does not expect there to be fans in the Compton Family Ice Arena for at least the first month of the season. He believes there will be crowd noise murmured into the arena for games.

Jackson knows it will be different without fans, but the Irish are just excited there is a season of any kind.

“We’re getting the chance to play hockey,” Jackson said. “I think for the guys, especially in the early games, it won’t be a huge distraction but it will be a factor. You rely on the fans sometimes to dictate officiating calls and things like that so there will be some differences but right now, it’s just about getting back to playing the game.”

First game of the season for Notre Dame hockey will be Friday night at 7 PM at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

No word yet on what channel fans can watch the game. That should be announced sometime this week.

