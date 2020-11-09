Advertisement

Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer named Lou Groza Star of the Week

Doerer was 5-5 on PAT and 4-5 on FGA
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame) - University of Notre Dame placekicker Jonathan Doerer has been named a Lou Groza Award “Star of the Week” for his performance in the double-overtime win over then-No. 1 Clemson.

Doerer was 5-5 on PAT and 4-5 on FGA (made field goals of 24, 27, 45 and 44 yards, missed 57). Doerer matched the Notre Dame record for kicking points in a game, accounting for 17 kicking points vs. Clemson. His 17 points tie for the most kicking points in a single game by any FBS player this season, and are the most by any FBS player this weekend.

Doerer made four field goals on the day, matching his previous career high in the 2019 Camping World Bowl vs. Iowa State. His previous single-game point high was 15 in the 2019 Camping World Bowl. Doerer’s five field goal attempts match a single-game high in the ACC this season.

The senior has a team-leading total of 63 points, which ranks ninth among FBS kickers. He is 11-14 on field-goal attempts through the season, connecting on all 30 PAT attempts. He has now connected on 92-consecutive PATs, a streak which extends to 2018 vs. Navy and ranks 10th among all FBS active streaks. The streak is the fourth-longest current streak in the ACC.

The Irish return to the road this week at Boston College. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

