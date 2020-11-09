Intensely warm for November in Michiana as we begin a new workweek

NEW DAILY RECORD HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8TH: 77° on Sunday (old record: 72° set in 1931.

Even more high-temperature records are in jeopardy over the next two days.

TODAY:

Very warm with partly cloudy skies. Starting in the low 60s with afternoon high soaring into the upper 70s! Feeling positively summer-like. The record-high for November 9th is 75° set in 1999. Dry conditions with a light, southerly breeze.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with lows in the low 60s. A very mild evening with pleasant wake-up weather on Tuesday. No jackets needed.

TOMORROW:

Mostly cloudy, very breezy ahead of the approaching cold front. Highs in the low 70s with dry weather through dinnertime. Storms hold off until after 9pm. We’re not within the zone of expected severe weather, but some marginally strong storms are possible before midnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Plenty of sunshine, but limited heat. We’re dry by daybreak with clearing skies. Afternoon highs reach the upper 40s.

