Indiana reports 4,213 new coronavirus cases, 34 more deaths

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 4,213 more coronavirus cases and 34 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,418 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday,and there have been at least 214,509 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 43 more coronavirus deaths and 5,007 more cases were reported.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 4,462 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 2,951 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 12,340 (+252) cases and 187 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 12,449 (+325) cases and 170 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,192 (+67) cases and 75 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,907 (+84) cases and 35 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 2,024 (+64) cases and 33 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,036 (+26) cases and 18 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 640 (+12) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 533 (+12) cases and 13 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 261 (+9) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

