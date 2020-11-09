Advertisement

GM to add 3,000 tech jobs to develop vehicles and software

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's...
FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014 file photo shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service.

The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to help develop electric and autonomous vehicles.

GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms.

The company says it wants to increase diversity with the new hires to build on its existing software expertise.

Spokesman Stuart Fowle says most of the jobs will be at GM’s Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan. Others will be at GM data and technical centers in Phoenix, Austin, Texas; Oshawa, Ontario; and Atlanta.

