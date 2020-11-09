Advertisement

Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title

Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - NASCAR’s most popular driver is now a Cup champion.

Chase Elliott took the torch from teammate Jimmie Johnson by winning his first Cup title, driving from the back of the field to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway.

The win for Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet was the first since Johnson, who retired after the race, won his seventh and final crown in 2016.

Elliott’s car failed pre-race inspection and the penalty cost him the pole when he was sent to the rear.

But he raced his way through traffic in the first stage and then took control of the championship.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/8/2020 6:52:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 6
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
Notre Dame chef wins Food Network baking competition

Latest News

Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17
Ravens set NFL record for 20-point games with win in Indy
Cook runs over Lions, Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win
AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2