Elkhart woman sentenced to 6 years for supporting ISIS

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty last year to supporting ISIS has been sentenced to over six years in prison.

In 2014, Samantha Elhassani’s husband and his brother traveled to Syria and joined ISIS.

She says her husband tricked her into moving to Morocco, giving her two options, give her daughter to ISIS to save her son, or follow her husband with the family intact.

Elhassani chose to follow her husband.

She made multiple trips from the U.S. to Hong Kong, between 2014 and 2015, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold, intended for ISIS.

Her husband was killed in Syria.

