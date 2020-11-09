Advertisement

Elkhart woman sentenced to 6 years for supporting ISIS

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman who pleaded guilty last year to supporting ISIS has been sentenced to over six years in prison.

In 2014, Samantha Elhassani’s husband and his brother traveled to Syria and joined ISIS.

She says her husband tricked her into moving to Morocco, giving her two options, give her daughter to ISIS to save her son, or follow her husband with the family intact.

Elhassani chose to follow her husband.

She made multiple trips from the U.S. to Hong Kong, between 2014 and 2015, carrying more than $30,000 in cash and gold, intended for ISIS.

Her husband was killed in Syria.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

Eta is a huge rain-maker flooding the streets of South Florida.
Plymouth collecting supplies for hurricane relief this weekend
Art Decio
Remembering Art Decio, ‘patron saint’ of Elkhart
In today’s Medical Moment, surgeons are testing a new way of fixing damaged discs.
Medical Moment: Fuse trial - Better backs faster?
The U.S. Supreme Court will be eschewing the use of its building from the time being.
Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’