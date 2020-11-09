Advertisement

Elkhart Legacy Auction underway to raise money for Elkhart High School Athletics

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Legacy Auction kicked off online Monday to raise money for the Elkhart High School Athletic Department.

You can bid on athletic memorabilia items from Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central High School.

Items up for bid include old signs, letterman jackets, chairs, and even special experiences.

The money raised will help provide new uniforms for the Elkhart High School Athletic Department.

“We’re trying to raise a $100,000 to make sure that every athlete can walk out feeling their best on their first game as an Elkhart Lion,” said Ashley Molyneaux, director of the Elkhart Education Foundation.

A benefit show will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. on WHME-TV.

To participate in the Elkhart Legacy Auction, click here.

