Cook runs over Lions, Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance.

The Vikings picked up their first home win this season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.

He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

The team said he was cleared of the head injury.

11/8/2020 6:08:57 PM (GMT -5:00)