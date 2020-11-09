Advertisement

Cook runs over Lions, Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance.

The Vikings picked up their first home win this season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack.

He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

The team said he was cleared of the head injury.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/8/2020 6:08:57 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 6
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
Notre Dame chef wins Food Network baking competition

Latest News

Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title
Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17
Ravens set NFL record for 20-point games with win in Indy
AP Top 25: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2