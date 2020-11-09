Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

ATLANTA - Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl today announced that Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

No. 4 ranked Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson, 47-40, in a double-overtime thriller that ended the Tigers' 36-game regular-season winning streak. The Irish led the Tigers for the majority of the game, until Clemson broke through to take a 33-26 lead. With 1:48 left on the clock, Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book then orchestrated an eight-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown pass to Avery Davis that tied the game with 22 seconds remaining. The Fighting Irish then got two rushing touchdowns from Kyren Williams in overtime, along with a big defensive stop on fourth-and-24, to seal the victory.

The win represents Notre Dame’s first victory over a No. 1 team since 1993 and marks Notre Dame’s ninth win over an Associated Press No. 1, which is tied for the second most all-time.

“This was a historic win for the Irish football program that puts them right in the driver’s seat for the ACC Championship,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Coach Kelly is a former Dodd Trophy winner, so it’s no surprise to us that he continues to put a well-coached team on the field each week and compete at the national level.”

Now in his 11th season at Notre Dame, Kelly is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football (all divisions) and the fourth-winningest coach in school history. He is the winningest coach in FBS (270 wins) and ranks third all-time in program history with 99 career wins. With 10-win seasons in four of the last five years, Kelly is the first Irish coach to do so since Holtz registered four 10-win seasons from 1989-93. His .740 winning percentage trails only Nick Saban among active FBS coaches with at least 15 years of head coaching experience and he is second among active NCAA coaches in career games coached. His successful career in South Bend earned him the honor of being named the 2018 recipient of The Dodd Trophy after leading the Irish to an undefeated regular season earlier that year.

Coach Kelly’s involvement extends beyond the football field and into the classroom with an emphasis on the value of a well-rounded student-athlete. Kelly has helped lead his program academically with an Academic Progress Rating (APR) score of 966 last season and the Irish tied for first among FBS institutions in 2019 for the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR). Under his leadership, the Irish also won the 2014 American Football Coaches Association Academic Achievement Award with a 100 percent graduation rate for the freshman football student-athlete class of 2007.

In the community, Brian Kelly’s own charity “The Kelly Cares Foundation” is now in its 12th year and has established itself as a “Playbook for Hope.” The foundation invests resources to improve health and education throughout the community to strengthen and inspire hope. The Kelly Cares Foundation has donated more than $5.4 million to local, national and global causes. Organizations that have received contributions from the Foundation include the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center, The University of Notre Dame, Breezy Point Disaster Relief Fund, Andean Health Global, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Memorial Children’s Hospital, Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find a more well-rounded coach in all of college football,” said Gary Stokan, CEO and president of Peach Bowl, Inc. “Coach Kelly has set the standard on how to manage a successful football program on the field and in the classroom, while also being a leader in his community.”

The Dodd Trophy presented by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2020 season. The winner of the 2020 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of this year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.