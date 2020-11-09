Brian Kelly does not expect fans post-game celebration to affect Notre Dame football team

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime on Saturday, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah called Brian Kelly “Prophet Kelly."

That’s because the Notre Dame head coach told his team on walkthroughs on Friday that the Irish are going to win, and the fans would storm the field. Prophet Kelly’s prophecy was true.

Notre Dame did in fact beat the No. 1 team in the land, and the Irish faithful did storm the field in celebration of this generational win.

Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to be prepared to go back to the tunnel.

Kelly notes he did make it back to the tunnel before most of his players did, but he does not expect the celebration to have an affect on his football team when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My concerns are not great in terms of the postgame students on the field," Kelly said. "Those students were tested during the week and our players were aware that they needed to get off the field in a timely fashion so we don’t believe the situation is going to effect our football team but we will have plans in place in case it becomes an issue.”

Kelly says his team did take covid tests on Sunday and we should expect to hear those results soon.

