Advertisement

Brian Kelly does not expect fans post-game celebration to affect Notre Dame football team

Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to be prepared to go back to the tunnel
Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to...
Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to be prepared to go back to the tunnel.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the Notre Dame upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime on Saturday, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah called Brian Kelly “Prophet Kelly."

That’s because the Notre Dame head coach told his team on walkthroughs on Friday that the Irish are going to win, and the fans would storm the field. Prophet Kelly’s prophecy was true.

Notre Dame did in fact beat the No. 1 team in the land, and the Irish faithful did storm the field in celebration of this generational win.

Kelly did say when he made his proclamation to his team that the fans would storm the field to be prepared to go back to the tunnel.

Kelly notes he did make it back to the tunnel before most of his players did, but he does not expect the celebration to have an affect on his football team when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My concerns are not great in terms of the postgame students on the field," Kelly said. "Those students were tested during the week and our players were aware that they needed to get off the field in a timely fashion so we don’t believe the situation is going to effect our football team but we will have plans in place in case it becomes an issue.”

Kelly says his team did take covid tests on Sunday and we should expect to hear those results soon.

We will keep you posted on air and online as soon as we find out.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Notre Dame tightening Covid testing rules, penalties after campus officials learn of weekend gatherings
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%.
Indiana reports 36 more coronavirus deaths, 4,689 new cases

Latest News

In a normal year, Division 1 football programs are allowed to have 85 scholarships on the roster.
How Brian Kelly celebrated the big win over No. 1 Clemson
Kelly feels like he’s got a good idea of what his team will look like this fall
Brian Kelly named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
The first ACC weekly honor for Banks and Owusu-Koramoah, it is Williams' third weekly honor...
Williams, Banks, Owusu-Koramoah all earn weekly ACC honors after Clemson win
Doerer was 5-5 on PAT and 4-5 on FGA
Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer named Lou Groza Star of the Week