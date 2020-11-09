Advertisement

14th Annual Juday Creek Golf Turkey Tourney brings in record number turkeys

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - The 14th annual Turkey Tourney at Juday Greek Golf Course in Granger brought more than just a few turkeys on Sunday.

According to owner Linda Rodgers, this year’s event brought in a record number 250 turkeys. Rodgers says the turkeys are donated to the Mishawaka Food Pantry every year to help families in need especially during the holidays.

“I think it is important that we are community members and be an intricate part in everyone’s lives and golf has certainly been good to us this year. We are thrilled that we can help the Mishawaka Food Pantry,” Rodgers says.

Rodgers says the event also brought in over 500 donated canned foods, also a record high.

