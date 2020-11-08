Advertisement

South Bend Cubs hosted watch party for game

South Bend Cubs hosted watch party for game
South Bend Cubs hosted watch party for game(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Cubs hosted a VIP watch party for the Notre Dame game at Four Winds Field on Saturday.

People gathered inside the Pepsi Stadium Club.

The event was limited to 60 guests so people could physical distance.

Tickets were just $25.00, which included an all-you-can-eat buffet and two adult beverages.

“For us it is not about trying to make money off of this. It’s still giving us the ability to let the community know that the South Bend Cubs are here, and that Four Winds Field is still available for events and we appreciate the folks who are coming out. I know that when we did the last one, the folks really enjoyed coming out and it was a great opportunity again to utilize Four Winds Field," said President of the South Bend Cubs Joe Hart.

