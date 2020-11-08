Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Joseph White from Crown Point, Indiana.

White is 92-years-old, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a winter cap, glasses, black sweatshirt, and dark pants.

He was last seen on Saturday, November 7 at 12:00 pm. Joseph is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph White, contact the Winfield Police Department at (219) 660-0001 or 911.

