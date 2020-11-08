Silver Alert issued for 20-year-old Jeffersonville woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Per Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Jeffersonville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Brittany Davey, a 20 year old black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 216 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and black pajama pants.

Brittany is missing from Jeffersonville, Indiana which is 112 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Brittany Davey, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

