President-elect Biden to speak at 8 p.m.; ND game to temporarily switch channels
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Watch live on WNDU, on NBCNews.com and on our Facebook page.
NBC will temporarily switch the Notre Dame game to the USA Network, which you can find on the following channels:
Comcast: 221
AT&T: 1124
DirecTV: 242
Dish: 105
The Clemson vs. Notre Dame game will return to NBC after Biden speaks.
