President-elect Biden to speak at 8 p.m.; ND game to temporarily switch channels

NBC will temporarily switch the Notre Dame game to the USA Network.
NBC will temporarily switch the Notre Dame game to the USA Network.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Watch live on WNDU, on NBCNews.com and on our Facebook page.

NBC will temporarily switch the Notre Dame game to the USA Network, which you can find on the following channels:

Comcast: 221

AT&T: 1124

DirecTV: 242

Dish: 105

The Clemson vs. Notre Dame game will return to NBC after Biden speaks.

