No. 4 Notre Dame beats No. 1 Clemson in double overtime

The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
The double overtime win is Notre Dame's first victory over a No. 1 team in 27 years.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Kyren Williams had a 3-yard touchdown run in the second overtime and No. 4 Notre Dame shut down top-ranked Clemson with a couple of sacks to seal a 47-40 victory Saturday night, the Fighting Irish’s first victory over a No. 1 in 27 years.

Clemson had won 36 straight games and had not lost to an Atlantic Coast Conference team since 2017.

The Fighting Irish, playing in the ACC only because of the pandemic, snapped both streaks and sparked fans to storm the field in a celebration that most definitely did not meet the CDC’s social-distancing guidelines.

