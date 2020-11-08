Advertisement

No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and Stevie Scott III ran for two more, helping No. 13 Indiana rout No. 23 Michigan 38-21.

By remaining unbeaten, the Hoosiers ended a 24-game losing streak in the series, which had been tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Indiana’s last win in the series came in 1987.

The Wolverines still have not beaten a top-15 team on the road since 2006.

Indiana dominated right from the start and never trailed after scoring on its first series of the game.

11/7/2020 5:46:11 PM (GMT -5:00)

