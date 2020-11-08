Near record high temperatures with more sunshine on the way

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday Sunshine to start for many, but some clouds are possible throughout the day on Sunday. No rain is in the forecast with still near record warmth and lots of sunshine. During the afternoon a high is expected in the middle 70s with a nice southerly breeze. 76 is the forecasted high which would break the record of 72 for this date set back in 1931. The warmth won’t stop today. With high pressure in control two more record highs could be at stake heading into the first half of the week. Monday will feature more sunshine and a high forecasted of 76 again. The record for November 9th is 75 set back in 1999.

That makes two days in a row where the record high could be surpassed. Then comes Tuesday. Increasing cloud cover throughout the day will likely limit the warming effect a little and could stop us short of another record potentially being broken. But the forecasted high is 72 with the record of 71 being set in 1999. With the increasing clouds we will begin to see the changes, back to fall-like weather here in Michiana. A potent cold front will more this way Tuesday evening spreading in some potential thunderstorms along with more rain chances through early Wednesday. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day Wednesday as some chilly fall air makes a return. Staying dry and cool through the second half of next week with more sunshine on the way. The next chances for rain after Wednesday morning will come next weekend.

SUNDAY: Some clouds during the day with still lots of sunshine and record warmth possible. High of 76.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies with a mild evening. A light breeze sticking around the area. Low of 57.

MONDAY: Another very warm and possible record high of a day. Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds and a little breezy. High of 76.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few more clouds remaining breezy. Again a mild evening with a low of 57.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 72

Saturday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

