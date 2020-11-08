Advertisement

Martin’s hosts 22nd Annual Chili Cook-off

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today was the 22nd Annual Michiana Chili Cookoff hosted by Martin’s at Heritage Square.

The set up looked a little different this year due to the pandemic.

Instead of customers trying a sample, they were sent home with eight 12-ounce containers of chili from each of the contestants.

This way people can still try all the chili, but don’t have to worry about social distancing or wearing their mask.

All the proceeds from the chili sales go to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana

You can check out the results by heading to the 22nd Annual Chili Cook-off Facebook page.

