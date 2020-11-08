Advertisement

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” veteran host's nomination for best game show host could give him for a second consecutive win in the category.(Chris Pizzello | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

The Canadian-born Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on “Reach for the Top” in his native country.

Moving to the U.S. in 1973, he appeared on “The Wizard of Odds,” “Classic Concentration,” “To Tell the Truth,” “High Rollers,” “The $128,000 Question” and “Double Dare.”

