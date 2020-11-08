House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Osceola Saturday evening.

Crews said they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they were able to get the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

They also said there was significant damage to the back of the house.

At this time it is unclear if the owner’s cats made it out safely.

