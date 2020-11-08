Advertisement

House fire in Osceola; unclear if cats made it out safely

By Monica Murphy
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Osceola Saturday evening.

Crews said they were dispatched around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they were able to get the fire under control in under 30 minutes.

They also said there was significant damage to the back of the house.

At this time it is unclear if the owner’s cats made it out safely.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

