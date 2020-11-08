Advertisement

Goodson rushes for 113 yards as Iowa wallops Michigan State

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 2:25 AM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Tyler Goodson ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa throttled Michigan State 49-7.

Goodson led a balanced Iowa offense (41 runs, 29 passes) that racked up a season-high point total.

The sophomore’s outing included a career-long 71-yard scamper, which set the Hawkeyes up for their sixth touchdown of the day.

It was a shaky outing for Michigan State’s junior quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who completed 17 of his 37 throws for 227 yards and three interceptions.

