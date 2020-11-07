Advertisement

Trump chief of staff Meadows diagnosed with COVID-19

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, before President Donald Trump's departure on Marine One. Trump is traveling to campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, before President Donald Trump's departure on Marine One. Trump is traveling to campaign events in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with the coronavirus as the nation sets daily records for confirmed cases for the pandemic.

Two senior administration officials confirmed Friday that Meadows had tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 236,000 Americans so far this year.

Meadows traveled with Trump in the run-up to Election Day and last appeared in public early Wednesday morning without a mask as Trump falsely declared victory in the vote count. He had been one of the close aides around Trump when the president came down with the virus more than a month ago, but was tested daily and maintained his regular work schedule.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 residents forced to move out of public housing high rise in South Bend
One dead after explosion at apartment complex
Motorcyclist, passenger die after Elkhart crash
Authorities identify drivers in Ireland Road crash
Michigan couple with 14 sons welcome their first daughter

Latest News

Biden piles up votes as he moves closer to finalizing a path to the White House
Benton Harbor residents under a boil water advisory
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency
Perdue, Ossoff head to Georgia US Senate runoff