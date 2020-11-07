Advertisement

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 12-year-old boy

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of 12-year-old Mikelray Canaday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled.

* * *

Canaday is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and tan joggers.

Mikelray is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:44 pm.

If you have any information on Mikelray Canaday, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

