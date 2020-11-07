UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 12-year-old boy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled.

* * *

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of 12-year-old Mikelray Canaday.

Canaday is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray sweatshirt and tan joggers.

Mikelray is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1:44 pm.

If you have any information on Mikelray Canaday, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

