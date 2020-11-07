Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 96-year-old man

Victor Sichting is missing from Martinsville, Indiana
(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Per Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Morgan County Sherriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Victor Sichting, a 96 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and blue jeans, and driving a gray 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana plate D125GC.

Victor is missing from Martinsville, Indiana which is 31 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Victor Sichting, contact the Morgan County Sherriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.

