Notre Dame chef wins Food Network baking competition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more from a Notre Dame pastry chef who recently won the Halloween Baking Championship on the Food Network.

Notre Dame’s Executive Pastry Chef Sinai Vespie competed against 9 other chefs in the baking competition, and over the course of 7 episodes, ended up winning it all.

Vespie says The Food Network reached out to her about competing, and even though she has been in other competitions in the past, she says this was unlike any other.

“You are getting ready to get on the biggest rollercoaster of your life, and you haven’t seen any of the turns or you haven’t seen how tall it is. You have no idea what it looks like. You’re going in blind," Vespie said.

Vespie has been at Notre Dame for more than 3 years and is currently preparing 150 gingerbread houses for students to decorate at an event next week.

