More than a mascot: taking on the role of Notre Dame Leprechaun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You know the costume and the cheers, but do you really know the leprechaun?

“It embodies so much about what people see and love about Notre Dame,” said former Leprechaun Mike Macaluso.

The leprechaun was named the official mascot of Notre Dame in 1965 and only a handful of individuals have been lucky enough to done the signature uniform.

“It’s an incredible honor and an incredible responsibility,” said Michael Brown, a leprechaun during the 1999-2000 season.

Brown, Macaluso, Randy Kelly and James Walter Keating are part of a legacy few are-- they’re former Notre Dame Leprechauns.

“Randy and I were there when leprechauns and cheerleaders were student activities and not part of the athletic department,” said Keating. Taking on the coveted role is a big task.

“In addition to it being exciting, it was also intimidating,” Macaluso said. “You’re also subject to the highs and lows of athletics.”

“There were tough times,” Keating said. “We had road games 4 weeks in a row-- it did not help my grades. It made for a tough few weeks.”

The balancing act of being a student and the leprechaun comes with it’s fare share of criticism.

“It was definitely different than it is now,” Keating said. “We barely got in the newspapers.”

“What’s unique to the leprechaun is we aren’t hidden by a big head, people know who we are,” Kelly said. “I feel for the guys now because I think the pressure is even greater.”

While the four friends have hung up the leprechaun suit, they haven’t gone far from the glimmer of the golden dome.

“People talk about campus, the dome, the grotto… but at the end of the day it’s the people,” Brown said. “It’s a family.”

