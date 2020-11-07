Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 6

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Nov. 6.

Indiana Sectional Championships

CLASS 6A

Sectional 2

Elkhart, 14, Chesterton, 10

Sectional 3

Homestead, 30, Warsaw, 22

CLASS 5A

Sectional 9

Valparaiso, 35, LaPorte, 21

Sectional 10

Mishawaka, 49, South Bend Adams, 21

CLASS 4A

Sectional 18

Logansport, 22, Culver Academy, 14

CLASS 3A

Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian, 44, Jimtown, 13

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34

Pioneer, 30, Bremen, 14

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

Winamac, 14, North Judson, 8

Michigan District Semifinals

Division 3

St. Joe, 37, Harper Creek, 10

Lakeshore defeats Coldwater by forfeit

Division 4

Edwardsburg, 55, Vicksburg, 7

Division 6

Buchanan, 55, Brandywine, 15

Parchment at Constantine, Saturday

Division 8

Centreville, 16, White Pigeon, 0

8-Man Division 1

Martin, 50, New Buffalo, 0

Marcellus at Lawrence, Saturday

