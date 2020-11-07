Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores for Nov. 6
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Nov. 6.
Indiana Sectional Championships
CLASS 6A
Sectional 2
Elkhart, 14, Chesterton, 10
Sectional 3
Homestead, 30, Warsaw, 22
CLASS 5A
Sectional 9
Valparaiso, 35, LaPorte, 21
Sectional 10
Mishawaka, 49, South Bend Adams, 21
CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
Logansport, 22, Culver Academy, 14
CLASS 3A
Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian, 44, Jimtown, 13
CLASS 2A
Sectional 34
Pioneer, 30, Bremen, 14
CLASS 1A
Sectional 41
Winamac, 14, North Judson, 8
Michigan District Semifinals
Division 3
St. Joe, 37, Harper Creek, 10
Lakeshore defeats Coldwater by forfeit
Division 4
Edwardsburg, 55, Vicksburg, 7
Division 6
Buchanan, 55, Brandywine, 15
Parchment at Constantine, Saturday
Division 8
Centreville, 16, White Pigeon, 0
8-Man Division 1
Martin, 50, New Buffalo, 0
Marcellus at Lawrence, Saturday
