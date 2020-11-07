Indiana reports 43 more coronavirus deaths, 5,007 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 5,007 more coronavirus cases and 43 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,348 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 205,722 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 37 more coronavirus deaths and 4,714 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 45 more coronavirus deaths and 4,462 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths and 3,756 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 50 more coronavirus deaths and 2,951 more cases were reported.

Monday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,080 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 11,793 (+275) cases and 210 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 11,802 (+263) cases and 167 (+6) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 3,047 (+98) cases and 73 (+2) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,787 (+94) cases and 33 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,911 (+38) cases and 33 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,001 (+24) cases and 18 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 620 (+14) cases and 12 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 509 (+11) cases and 13 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 245 (+13) cases and 8 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

