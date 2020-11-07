Health officials report 6,225 new virus cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is reporting 6,225 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says Saturday that nearly 207,800 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Another 65 deaths were attributed Saturday to the virus, including 42 from a review of vital records.

In total, 7,578 people in Michigan have died this year from complications due to the virus.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6,225 more coronavirus cases and 65 more deaths on Saturday.

There have been 7,578 deaths and 207,794 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 51 more coronavirus deaths, 5,710 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 19 more coronavirus deaths, 4,101 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 43* more coronavirus deaths, 3,106 more cases reported.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 6,709* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (11/02/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 31st. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~3354 per day.)

Berrien County has had 88 deaths and 3,617 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 25 deaths and 1,312 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 25 deaths and 1,651 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.