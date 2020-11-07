Four juveniles involved in gazebo arson, police say

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fire at a gazebo in the village of Burr Oak.

The fire happened at 1 p.m. today. After investigation, police found that four juveniles were involved in burning the gazebo, which was videotaped and posted to social media.

Charges are being sought in the case against the four juveniles in the St. Joseph County Juvenile Court.

Anyone with any further information in this case are asked to contact Trooper Lackey of the White Pigeon Detachment.

