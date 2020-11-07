Advertisement

Four juveniles involved in gazebo arson, police say

(MGN image)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police are investigating a fire at a gazebo in the village of Burr Oak.

The fire happened at 1 p.m. today. After investigation, police found that four juveniles were involved in burning the gazebo, which was videotaped and posted to social media.

Charges are being sought in the case against the four juveniles in the St. Joseph County Juvenile Court.

Anyone with any further information in this case are asked to contact Trooper Lackey of the White Pigeon Detachment.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 residents forced to move out of public housing high rise in South Bend
One dead after explosion at apartment complex
Motorcyclist, passenger die after Elkhart crash
Authorities identify drivers in Ireland Road crash
Longtime community leader and philanthropist Art Decio has died

Latest News

More than a mascot: taking on the role of Notre Dame Leprechaun
More than a mascot: taking on the role of Notre Dame Leprechaun
Health officials report 6,225 new virus cases in Michigan
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 12-year-old boy