Benton Harbor residents under a boil water advisory

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Benton Harbor is currently under a boil order due to lead in the water.

“We were notified by city officials of a failure, a temporary failure, of a treatment chemical in the treatment process. It is a necessary chemical in place to help prevent bacteria," said one treatment staff worker.

Health officials and community leaders jumped on a Facebook conference call Friday afternoon to be transparent about what is going on.

Treatment staff said they recently became aware of the issue and fixed it quickly.

They emptied water out of treatment basins and are monitoring water quality.

“We are in ongoing communication with the city regarding the operation of their treatment plant," said one treatment staff worker.

They said they are currently working to disinfect the water system.

Most importantly, they want to make sure residents are safe.

“That’s the number one goal for government is public safety, and any time there is a problem or a potential threat that exists, then it is our duty to respond effectively, efficiently and quickly," said Mayor of Benton Harbor Marcus Muhammad.

The Berrien County Health Department suggests some safety measures residents should consider.

First, use a water filter and then boil the water if you do the following: consume it, prepare food, brush your teeth or wash dishes.

Health officials said you do not need to boil water before bathing or doing laundry.

Second, the health department will provide water filters for free.

Call 1-800-815-5485.

Another option is to use bottled water.

Treatment staff members said the problem should be resolved in the next few days.

