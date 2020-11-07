Advertisement

6PM LIVESTREAM: Countdown to Kickoff - Clemson at Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU is your home for Notre Dame football, and 16 News Now will bring you a complete preview of the Clemson matchup live from Notre Dame Stadium.

Watch Countdown to Kickoff live from 6-7 p.m. on WNDU-TV or online at wndu.com/livestream

16 News Now Sports Director Mark Skol Jr. and WHME Sports Director Chuck Freeby will anchor Countdown to Kickoff from the stadium, and Megan Smedley and Lindsay Stone will report live during the broadcast.

Watch Notre Dame play Clemson on WNDU beginning at 7 p.m.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The game will briefly switch to USA Network around 8 p.m. when Joe Biden speaks to the country for the first time as the president-elect.

The Notre Dame game will be back on NBC once the speech is done.

Local USA Network channels:

Comcast: 221

AT&T: 1124

DirecTV: 242

Dish: 105

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking: Would a Notre Dame win Saturday mean less with Trevor Lawrence out?

(If you can’t see the poll, click here.)

Tell us what you think, and then watch Countdown to Kickoff for the final results.

