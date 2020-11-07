2nd Chance: Regan

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.

Meet Regan.

She is a 51 pound retriever mix.

She is a bit shy at first, but once she’s comfortable, she loves to cuddle. She knows sit and is treat motivated to learn more.

She loves to snooze on big, fluffy blankets and play fetch with tennis balls.

By her photos, you can see her unique ears. Regan came in as a stray with double ear infections and hematomas in both ears. It is possible that she will need surgery for one of them.

She is good around cats and calm dogs.

If you want to adopt Regan or any other pet, you can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303.

You can also go to the City of South Bend’s website.

